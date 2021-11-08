Temecula, CA

Temecula Overland Local Meetup - November 2021

Open Road 4Two

Shortly after the start of the pandemic in 2020, we found ourselves in a significant funk. Being cooped up in the house we turned to YouTube for entertainment. We quickly found ourselves watching others who were “Overlanding”. Although neither one of us was overly familiar with the term “Overlanding” we are avid travelers who have a passion for exploring and overlanding definitely peaked our interest.

While there are many definitions for overlanding, we’ll attempt to explain what it means to us.

Overlanding is essentially vehicle based camping where the journey is just as important as the destination. It’s a sense of freedom where we can escape the stressors of our lives and experience nature in its purest form. It’s a free form of therapy that reenergizes our souls.

Before becoming “overlanders”, we truly had no idea where to start. A quick internet search led us to the Facebook group, Temecula Overland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZWHhn_0cphsUj300
Temecula OverlandJS Overland

We joined the group and started interacting with an amazing group of outdoor enthusiasts. Through these interactions we worked up the courage to attend our first group meet-up. Having attended many car show events in the past, we were worried that we’d be judged when we showed up with our relatively stock Toyota Tacoma. So we arrived early and tried to pick out a spot where we could go relatively unnoticed. Immediately upon our arrival, we couldn’t have felt more welcomed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pNtDS_0cphsUj300
Overland JeepOpen Road 4Two

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KZIB7_0cphsUj300
Land Rover Discovery RigOpen Road 4Two

We found there was a wide range of experience in the group. Some members have been overlanding for years and others were as new to it as we were. We also found that it was an amazing group of outdoor automotive enthusiasts who were willing to share the knowledge and experience without judgment. We also found that we did not need to have a particular brand of vehicle. Just about every make of vehicle is represented in the group. Toyotas, Jeeps, Chevys, Fords, Land Rovers, and even Porsche.

Temecula Overland generally meets once a month at Rival Coffee in Murrieta, CA. In addition to visiting with like minded individuals, you can often find second hand parts, vehicles for sale, and the group regularly provides training classes which have include trail navigation and solar power installation. During the last event, they even had an amazing local fish taco vendor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oYtlp_0cphsUj300
Local Fish Tacos Serving Up Some EatsJS Overland

Through this group, we have made some of the most amazing connections. If you’re in the area and have a passion for overlanding, we encourage you to attend the group’s next meet-up event. If you’re not in the area, with the growing popularity of overloading, there is sure to be a similar group in your area. If there isn’t one, consider starting one.

Comments / 2

Published by

We are a husband-and-wife adventure team, dedicated to hitting the OPN RD. in our Toyota Tacoma and 4Runner and exploring this beautiful land we live in. We share a passion for travel and all things exploring. We strongly believe that exploring elevates life experiences and connects people everywhere and are dedicated to supporting and assisting our fellow adventurers along the way. Join us on the Open Road as we travel anywhere and everywhere - Adventure Awaits, Let's Go!

Temecula, CA
139 followers

