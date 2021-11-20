Eating Asian food will be healthier

OnYourHand

Food is the cure for all ailments. Chances are, you may have heard those words when you were not feeling well. One of the special things about Asian culture is eating healthy.

Whether Indian, Malaysian, or Chinese, some of their dishes are famous for their nutritious ingredients.

Researchers at the International Food Policy Institute believe that Asian foods, most of which are plant-based grains, such as rice, tubers, starch, such as potatoes, beans, peas, and some other fruits and vegetables, provide nutrients. Protects against many serious diseases.​ Here are some healthy Asian eating habits you can apply today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30tnj2_0d2dWyH400
Unsplash

Eat soup often: Most Asian homemade soups are made from chicken bones, beef, or fish, mixed with vegetables such as kale or lotus root. Soups made from a mixture of vegetables and meat provide you with vitamins and minerals that just a few spoonfuls can help keep you full. Asian soup is believed to contain certain ailments depending on its ingredients. It not only provides comfort during your illness, such as the flu or sore throat, but it also strengthens your body from fatigue. Like a cup of a hot tea or a bowl of warm soup will help the digestive process well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EOrWV_0d2dWyH400
Unsplash

3:1 eating recipe (vegetable 3 meat 1): 3: 1 means 3 times the amount of vegetables, meat. When meat is high in protein, it is not a healthy choice. The Asian diet includes a balance of meat and vegetables that provide the daily nutrition recommended by the pyramid scheme.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FGf6V_0d2dWyH400
Unsplash

Small plates and chopsticks: Small plates and chopsticks are not only easy to eat, but they can help you eat less than usual. Chopsticks are an easy way to avoid overeating, so it helps to reduce overeating or overeating (which causes the stomach to swell). Eating slowly also helps maintain good health because it lowers the level of glucose in the blood, which is released by the body during the digestive process.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LCCxh_0d2dWyH400
Unsplash

Mixing with rice: Rice is a staple food in Asian cuisine. It is almost impossible without rice in the food! Choosing the right type of rice to eat will help provide a lot of nutrition to your body. Black rice, mango rice, brown rice, red rice are more nutritious than low-fat rice, so you will eat less sugar and lower calories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Larm_0d2dWyH400
Unsplash

Seafood: Research supports Asian foods that eat fish regularly. Fish provides high levels of good fats and lean meat proteins. Whether fried, steamed, or cooked in curry, you can all put the fish!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ibPT_0d2dWyH400
Unsplash

Herbs and spices: These not only make food taste better but are also known to reduce some ailments and keep you healthy.

Asian eating habits are associated with good food balance. Asian food not only refers to what you eat but also to how you eat it. We know that understanding health and well-being is not just about food, but also about exercises like yoga. Maybe we can start by getting into the habit of eating these healthy foods, which is the first step to living a more active and healthy life.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
Asian foodhealthy lifeeating asian foodhealthy foodhealth news

Comments / 2

Published by

Wherever you are, we are always with you. So we always provide quality information for you, share it with you, and hope it can improve your experience in your life, healthy life.

New York, NY
746 followers

More from OnYourHand

Molnupiravir Cure for treatment of Covid-19

To this day, Covid-19 continues to spread around the world, leaving us unable to return to our daily lives as before. Along with the Covid-19 vaccine, US pharmaceutical company MERCK is now producing Molnupiravir Covid-19, which many countries around the world ordered to treat Covid-19 in an emergency.

Read full story
8 comments

Using aluminum foil for cooking will affect the health

The use of aluminum foil for cooking food, especially for grilled fish, is gaining popularity as it is easy to grill, but this can have serious health consequences. The danger of cooking with aluminum foil occurs when the aluminum foil is exposed to high temperatures, which causes the aluminum to penetrate the food.

Read full story

In addition to damaging the lungs, Covid-19 can lead to heart attacks.

We often think of Covid-19 as a lung disease because most patients are prone to symptoms. Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, but subsequent studies have shown that Covid-19 can also attack our hearts too.

Read full story

Apple helps get rid of fat and prevent many deadly diseases

Eating this one kind of fruit every day can help get rid of fat and prevent high blood pressure. There are many kinds of fruit around the world, but each fruit has its own set of benefits. Depending on the type of protein and vitamins contained in this fruit.

Read full story

Good health and longevity from Japanese people

Japan is known as the country with the lowest sleep rate in the world, with an average sleep rate of only 6.5 hours per day, and about 40% of Japanese people sleep less than 6 hours. What is even more surprising is that people understand that teenagers need only six hours of sleep, and sleeping too long is a waste of time.

Read full story

Drinking water during mealtime or after mealtime

Every time we go to eat at a restaurant, they always have a glass of water for us to drink when we are thirsty. Some people like to drink water while eating, others like to eat all before drinking. Which is better? The answer is that drinking water is good, but not while eating. Why?

Read full story

Hot drinks will get rid of flu without medication

Having flu do not take medicine, try these three hot drinks at home first, it will help flu patients recover as quickly as possible. The change of weather, sometimes rain, sometimes hot, make many people more susceptible to the flu, especially those who have weak immune systems and are less resistant to disease.

Read full story
81 comments

Does Covid-19 Vaccination Affect The Unborn Baby?

Do not believe the rumors, most couples are worried about vaccinating against Covid-19 dare to have children because they are afraid that this vaccine will affect their unborn children. In other words, parents are worried about their children's health after being born.

Read full story
18 comments

Diabetes is a Problem for Everyone

We already knew that people get diabetes because they like sugary drinks too much. But today we are going to know the three habits that can prevent diabetes. So what are those three habits?

Read full story
2 comments

Honey provides many health benefits

Is that good for your body when you start eating honey every day?. As you know, honey is sweet and made by bees, but do you also know that honey has existed for millions of years, honey will never spoil if kept in an airtight container. It contains all the necessary ingredients to keep you healthy, vitamins, enzymes, minerals, and water.

Read full story
10 comments

Finally, CDC Supports The Vaccination Of Covid-19 For Children From 5-11 Years Old

Finally, what we are waiting for, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has supported the vaccination of covid-19 for children from 5 to 11 years old. The announcement comes as the covid-19 vaccination campaign begins as early as this Wednesday. This is according to the release by Reuters on Tuesday morning, November 2, 2021.

Read full story

Stress is a problem of feeling that most people have in their life

Stress is one of the bad things which is people always have in their life, even a kid also stressed about wanting to play their teddys or toys. Teenagers are stressed about studying at school. Old people stressed about how their work or their business is going to be. And any other problems are always in our mind. However, don't worry, problems will always be solved.

Read full story

Exercise Regularly Gets Many Health Benefits

In general, there are many kinds of exercises. One is the formal exercises we have such as the program they teach us like swimming, running, etc. And another one is general daily natural activities such as walking to the market, climbing the stairs, working, lifting luggage, all these things.

Read full story
1 comments

Bad night sleep will not be a problem anymore

Are you having a bad night's sleep? Until 4 AM or nearly morning? Do you want to solve this problem? I got you about this. So I have found the information from sleep experts to help you have a better night’s sleep, especially to have a healthy life.

Read full story

The health benefits of 8 hours of sleep every night

Nighttime is the time that every life, everything needs to take a break, need to relax from a 9 to 5 job, or the time that we need to sleep. When you close your eyes and relax your body on a comfortable bed, it is a chance for your brain or your internal organs to take a break or to repair the damage to your internal body.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

So far this school year, NYC homeless students' attendance has decreased significantly

A study found that over a quarter of New York City's homeless children have been absent from school this year.Getty Images. In the first few weeks of the new academic year, more than a quarter of city youngsters living in shelters were missing from school, according to new research.

Read full story

Pandemic trade restrictions threaten shipping employees' jobs

Unions representing shipping workers are issuing a dire warning of the global collapse of shipping due to shortages and COVID-19 restrictionGetty Images. In a joint statement, several shipping unions representing workers from around the world have warned of a "global transport systems collapse" as a result of labor shortages and pandemic-related restrictions on trade — as already unprecedented delays are set to worsen as the busy holiday season approaches.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

6 things to avoid when you are in New York City

Sure, we've got plenty of suggestions for things to do in New York City — whether you're looking for locals' favorite attractions, some of the most popular attractions in the city, or even some fantastic family-friendly options. Just ask us! But today, we're going to talk about things you should avoid doing in New York City. To ensure that you have the greatest vacation possible, we recommend that you learn from our errors and understand how to avoid some of New York City's most frequent tourist traps.

Read full story
19 comments

In the same way as the flu, Covid will likely mutate and persist.

Executive Director of the WHO emergencies program Mike Ryan speaks at a news conference on the novel Covid19 in Geneva, SwitzerlandReuters. Officials from the World Health Organization warned Tuesday that Covid-19 is likely to be "here to stay with us" as the virus continues to evolve in unprotected nations across the world and prior expectations of eliminating it fade.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy