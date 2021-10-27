Bad night sleep will not be a problem anymore

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dMwky_0cbcrskD00
Unsplash

Are you having a bad night's sleep? Until 4 AM or nearly morning? Do you want to solve this problem? I got you about this. So I have found the information from sleep experts to help you have a better night’s sleep, especially to have a healthy life.

When not having enough sleep:

The CDC report that if we don’t have enough sleep, our health might get worse and worse in the future. Such as high blood pressure, diabetes, heart attack, heart failure or stroke, obesity, depression, impairment in immunity, and lower sex drive. If you become chronic sleep deprivation can even affect your appearance.

Here are some tips to have a better night's sleep:

1. The Sunlight:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xsZx7_0cbcrskD00
Unsplash

Did you know that you have an internal body clock, it follows a daily 24-cycle, calls a circadian rhythm. The circadian rhythm also calls the body clock is mostly affected by light and darkness. This spirit can make us know when it is shining, it is daytime and when it is dark, it is nighttime. Especially, people who work in the office might have a hard time sleeping, because the light causes them to lose control about days and nights time.

In 1981, Dr. Charles Czeisler of Harvard Medical School showed that daylight keeps a person's internal clock aligned with the environment.

Therefore, people need to take sunshine. At least 2 hours a day to have a good sleep. A study has shown that people take sunshine for 2 hours, they will sleep very well for 2 hours at night. If you can’t take sunshine, you can also turn on the lamp to shine to let your body clock know it is daytime.

2. Dim Down Blue Light At Night:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M7W5G_0cbcrskD00
Unsplash

Of course, in the daytime, we need to stay in a bright place, whatever it is sunshine or turn on the lights if we cannot go outside. However, we have to lower the lights at night, especially, the blue light. Any kind of light can suppress the secretion of melatonin, but blue lights at night do more powerfully.

The researcher and their colleagues at Harvard University experimented with comparing the effects of six and a half hours of exposure to blue light and green light of comparable brightness. As a result, the blue light suppressed melatonin for twice as long as the green light and shifted circadian rhythms by twice as much (3 hours vs. 1.5 hours).

So if possible, don’t watch TV or any electronic screen for 2 hours before bed or you can wear anti-blue light glasses to protect that.

3. Don’t drink too much caffeine:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GfPI9_0cbcrskD00
Unsplash

First of all, we should know what is caffeine? According to scientists, caffeine is a natural stimulant for your brain and nervous system (increase activeness), most commonly found in tea, coffee, and cacao plants. Caffeine is important such as good for doing exercises, improving intelligence, increase concentration.

However, you should avoid drinking caffeine in the afternoon ( from 3 or 4 pm ). If not, caffeine will stay in the blood vessels for about 7-8 hours, this can cause you hard to sleep at night.

4. Going To Bed & Waking Up At the Same Time:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WCs3j_0cbcrskD00
Unsplash

Matthew Walker, a professor of neuroscience and psychology at the University of California Berkeley, said we have to try and maintain regularly. Sleep at the same time and wake up at the same time. No matter how busy you are, late sleep and no matter it is weekdays or weekends. Even you have a bad night's sleep, still wake up at the same time of day and reset.

Of course, regular sleep time is going to let your body clock know the time to sleep and wake up, so it can cause you to sleep well.

5. Keep It Cool:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W7Ehb_0cbcrskD00
Unsplash

The bedroom has to be clean, have to be tidy, comfortable, lower the lights or only turn on the vase lamp. Another special thing is to optimize the temperature.

Matthew Walker said an optimal temperature is about 68 degrees Fahrenheit (or 18.5 degrees Celsius). Why? Your brain and your body need to drop their core temperature by about 2 to 3 degrees Fahrenheit to initiate good sleep. As a result, you will find it is easier to fall asleep in a room that’s too cold than too hot. So a cool room can take your brain and body in the right direction temperature and get a good sleep.

6. Avoid Alcohol:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a5rm2_0cbcrskD00
Unsplash

People think that alcohol helps them to fall asleep, but it is not true.

Alcohol is one kind of drug which is called, "Sedatives". And it is just knocking your brain out, you’re not putting it into natural sleep. The researcher also said that alcohol will fragment your sleep. So it can cause you to have bad sleep and you will wake up many more times throughout the night.

Alcohol also contains intense chemicals for blocking your dream sleep or your rapid eye movement sleep.

7. Not Stay In Bed Awake:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ujgja_0cbcrskD00
Unsplash

If within 20 minutes, but you haven’t fallen asleep and you are finding that it difficult to fall back to sleep, don’t stay in bed awake. Why?

Matthew Walker also confirmed that if you stay in bed awake, your brain very quickly starts to learn the association between your bed being about the place that you are awake rather than your bed being about sleep. He also gives the advice that is to get up, go to another room and dim down the light, read a book, but must avoid screen, no email checking, no food. And when you feel sleepy, you should return to bed. So that way you can relearn the association between your bedroom being about the place of sleep rather than being awake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3evaTg_0cbcrskD00
Unsplash

However, some people might not like the idea of getting up and going out to another room, because it is dark and they are warm in bed. Meditation is another idea you can do. Meditation can help people just relax the body, calm down the fight-or-flight branch of the nervous system that can happen when you are awake in the middle of the night and you have that Rolodex of anxious thoughts. By meditating, you will start to quiet the mind as well as the body and also it helps you fall back asleep easier.

Hope these tips can help you to have a better night's sleep. If you have a good sleep every night, you will have a healthier life, your brain might do a great job. You can do anything, you can solve any problem.

