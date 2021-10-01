Pandemic trade restrictions threaten shipping employees' jobs

OnYourHand

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jKYZc_0cDjOFjc00
Unions representing shipping workers are issuing a dire warning of the global collapse of shipping due to shortages and COVID-19 restrictionGetty Images

In a joint statement, several shipping unions representing workers from around the world have warned of a "global transport systems collapse" as a result of labor shortages and pandemic-related restrictions on trade — as already unprecedented delays are set to worsen as the busy holiday season approaches.

Following the outbreak, the World Road Transportation Organization, the International Air Transport Association, the International Chamber of Shipping, and the International Transport Workers' Federation issued an open letter saying that their members had been "failed by governments and taken for granted by their officials."

In the absence of action on critical issues, "historic disruptions, worldwide delays, and shortages of vital products," according to the coalition of unions, who also predicted that "the delays are likely to intensify ahead of Christmas and extend into 2022.

For their contracts, some seafarers worked for as long as 18 months over their original contracts because of "fragmented travel regulations and limitations," according to the organization.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zWlQ8_0cDjOFjc00
Container ships wait to dock and unload near Long Beach and Los Angeles, California.Getty Images

It went on to say that "flights have been limited, and aviation employees have been confronted with the inconsistency of border and travel limitations, as well as vaccination limits and requirements."

Drivers have been forced to wait for days or even weeks before being allowed to finish their trips and return home as a result of increased and systematic halting at road boundaries.

The organization, whose combined businesses account for more than $20 trillion in yearly global commerce, called on countries and the United Nations to "remove limitations impeding the free movement of transport workers, as well as ensure and facilitate their free and safe travel."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06dhbI_0cDjOFjc00
Getty Images

Also called for was for the World Health Organization to collaborate with countries to develop a "globally standardized, digital" vaccination certificate that would allow employees to travel freely across international boundaries.

A year and a half of pressure, which has mostly impacted marine and road transport employees but has also had an effect on aircrews, is now beginning to show signs of wear. According to the letter, "their continuing maltreatment is putting pressure on an already-instable global supply chain."

"It is very concerning that we are also experiencing labor shortages and anticipate even more employees leaving our businesses as a consequence of the terrible treatment they have received throughout the epidemic, placing the supply chain at even greater risk."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z5uBD_0cDjOFjc00
The union called on governments and the United Nations to “remove restrictions hampering the free movement of transport workers.”Getty Images

The worldwide shipping sector has been thrown into disarray by the COVID-19 epidemic, as demand for delivered products has increased as consumers shun brick-and-mortar stores to escape the disease.

As a result of border restrictions and epidemics at several facilities, product movement has been hindered, creating shortages that are impacting business profits in the United States and other parts of the world.

They sought a meeting with the World Health Organization and the International Labor Organization in their open letter published on Wednesday.

A meeting at the highest level with the World Health Organization and the International Labor Organization (ILO) is requested as a matter of urgency to identify solutions before global transportation systems collapse, according to the union's letter to the World Health Organization and the International Labor Organization.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Wherever you are, we are always with you. So we always provide quality information for you, share it with you, and hope it can improve your experience in your life.

New York, NY
176 followers

More from OnYourHand

New York City, NY

6 things to avoid when you are in New York City

Sure, we've got plenty of suggestions for things to do in New York City — whether you're looking for locals' favorite attractions, some of the most popular attractions in the city, or even some fantastic family-friendly options. Just ask us! But today, we're going to talk about things you should avoid doing in New York City. To ensure that you have the greatest vacation possible, we recommend that you learn from our errors and understand how to avoid some of New York City's most frequent tourist traps.

Read full story
18 comments

In the same way as the flu, Covid will likely mutate and persist.

Executive Director of the WHO emergencies program Mike Ryan speaks at a news conference on the novel Covid19 in Geneva, SwitzerlandReuters. Officials from the World Health Organization warned Tuesday that Covid-19 is likely to be "here to stay with us" as the virus continues to evolve in unprotected nations across the world and prior expectations of eliminating it fade.

Read full story
New York City, NY

New York pays excluded employees $250M in COVID benefits

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during an International Women’s Day celebration at GlobalFoundries in Malta in 2020.ASSOCIATED PRESS. Workers who are in the country illegally and are not eligible for other COVID-19 unemployment compensation programs have received $250 million so far from a $2 billion fund set up by the state, according to the state's governor on Friday.

Read full story

New coronavirus strain has greatest mutation rate ever, research finds

Recent research discovered a new coronavirus strain that has the potential to become a variation of concern — similar to the alpha, beta, and delta variants, which have wreaked havoc on nations across the globe with massive waves of new COVID-19 infections and fatalities in the last few years.

Read full story
3 comments

The US has Covid vaccinations but a far worse epidemic than last year.

People line up at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing at a mobile testing van in New York City, August 27, 2021Brendan McDermid | Reuters. Covid-19 instances and hospitalizations in the United States are almost four times more than they were at this time last year, even though 62 percent of the American population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Read full story
3 comments
South Lake Tahoe, CA

How the Caldor Fire saved South Lake Tahoe

Firefighters take a break along Highway 50 as the Caldor Fire burns near Lake Tahoe on Tuesday.Getty Images. During a community meeting held last week, residents expressed their concern about the Caldor Fire that was raging in the area and a possible red flag alert in the forecast.

Read full story
Louisiana State

Hurricane Ida wreaks havoc in Louisiana, New Orleans

A man passes by a section of roof that was blown off of a building in the French Quarter by Hurricane Ida winds on Sunday in New OrleansNPR. One of the most violent hurricanes to ever strike the United States slammed into the Louisiana coast, tearing off roofs, reversing the flow of the Mississippi River, and leaving all of New Orleans without electricity.

Read full story

When should we stop flushing?

Is it time to break the toilet flushing habit to save water? We asked a few environmental experts.Getty Images. The Western United States is suffering from a devastating and record-breaking drought that is threatening to devastate agriculture. For those of us who live outside of the Western world, there is mounting evidence that climate change is coming at us from all directions, and at breakneck speed.

Read full story

How one unvaccinated teacher infected 26 others with COVID-19

An unvaccinated California elementary school teacher ended up infecting 26 others with COVID-19.New York Post. According to a study, a COVID-19-infected elementary school teacher in California went to work while being ill with the virus-infected 26 individuals, including half the class.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

NYC residents 12 and older may get free in-home immunizations to help reduce COVID rates.

Following many weeks of rises, COVID rates are beginning to decrease in the five boroughs. It is in stark contrast to the COVID indications for the rest of the country, and local medical authorities have ascribed the reductions mostly to vaccines as well as measures such as masking and social distance, among others. The in-home vaccine visits, which are now accessible for anybody 12 years old or older who wants one, have been cited as having played a significant role in the increase in immunization rates.

Read full story
3 comments

An appeals court has overturned Gov. Ron DeSantis' order banning school masks

A Florida court has decided that school districts in the state may compel kids to wear masks while participating in sports or other activities. At least ten school districts, including those in some of the state's biggest cities, have been violating state regulations enacted by Gov. Ron DeSantis, which prohibited mask requirements in public schools.

Read full story

The US intelligence agency cannot trace Covid-19's origin

After 90 days of inquiry ordered by the president, the U.S. intelligence agency came to an uncertain conclusion regarding the origin of the Covid-19 virus, according to a summary of the probe published publicly on Friday.

Read full story
6 comments

Is earache a new symptom of COVID-19?

A new symptom, known as COVID-19, has been discovered in certain individuals, according to physicians. The earache has become increasingly common in those who are confirmed to have the coronavirus, according to specialists. A painful earache, a sensation of obstruction, and a temporary loss of hearing are among symptoms that may occur as a result of earaches.

Read full story
35 comments

Metro Health expands resources for COVID-19 testing

The Metro Public Health Department says that when the delta variation increases, there is a greater need for COVID-19 testing. Following complaints regarding long wait times and the need for further testing, the movie has been made.

Read full story

Emergency evacuations ordered as Caldor Fire nears Lake Tahoe basin

A huge wildfire became more threatening to Lake Tahoe on Thursday, leading to the first evacuation notices to be issued to residents residing inside the basin. The Caldor Fire's affected area has increased to more than 213 square miles, and the inferno has annihilated the tiny hamlet of Grizzly Flats in the process. This fire is now a national number one priority because it is heading towards Lake Tahoe, a favorite vacation destination that has beautiful beaches, clear water, rocky shores, and breathtaking scenery in the Sierra Nevada.

Read full story

Denies US-Taliban collusion after Kabul bombing

After a fatal suicide bombing disrupted the evacuation of Afghan civilians, White House press secretary Jen Psaki stated that US troops will have to "coordinate" with the Taliban in the coming months.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy