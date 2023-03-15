Dallas Cowboys Release Superstar

Photo by Michael Barera via CC SA 4.0

The Dallas Cowboys have announced that they are releasing superstar running back Ezekiel Elliot, despite still having four years on his massive, six-year, $90 million extension that he signed back in 2019.

Elliot, who was once one of the most dominant rushers in the league, is coming off of the worst season of his career, ranking dead last in the NFL in yards per carry, tackles avoided, and percentage of runs of 10 yards or more, per CBS Sports.

Despite this, Elliot should be remembered as one of the greatest running backs that the Cowboys have ever had in their storied history. He ranks third on the team's all-time rushing list and led the league in rushing yards per game in three consecutive seasons from 2016 to 2018. However, with the emergence of Tony Pollard, the Cowboys were forced to make a decision in order to provide enough touches to their now-starting running back.

The Cowboys will save around $11 million in cap following the move and will incur $5.82 million in dead money. While he was owed $64.76 million over the course of the rest of his contract, none of that salary was guaranteed.

While unlikely, it is also possible that the Cowboys bring Elliot back on a cheaper contract as a backup, but his other options may include the Texans, Bengals, or any teams that experience injuries to their rushing attack during the season, was Elliot to wait to come to an agreement.

