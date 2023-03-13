MLB Superstar to Sign with Japanese Team in Surprising Move

Photo by Lesly Juarez on Unsplash

One Major League Baseball superstar is expected to sign with a Japanese team for the upcoming season as former Cy Young Award Winner Trevor Bauer will look to continue his baseball career following a suspension from MLB stemming from allegations of sexual misconduct, allegations that Bauer has denied.

The former top pitcher is reportedly finalizing a deal with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of Nippon Professional Baseball, where he will play professional baseball for the first time in almost two years, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

He last pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers in June of 2021, before being placed on administrative leave and eventually receiving a suspension of 324 games. That suspension was later reduced to 194 games by an arbiter in December. The Dodgers released Bauer in January, absorbing $22.5 million of his three-year, $102 million contract.

According to ESPN, all MLB teams had the opportunity to sign Bauer to a league minimum contract following his release from the Dodgers, but all teams balked at the chance to sign the often controversial pitcher.

In his only season with the Dodgers, he posted a 2.59 ERA with 137 strikeouts and 37 walks in 107⅔ innings, and over his 10-year major league career, Bauer is 83-69 with a 3.79 ERA, 1,416 strikeouts and 491 walks over 1,297⅔ innings.

It is unclear if MLB teams would show any renewed interest in the former Cy Young winner if he were to show flashes of brilliance in the NPBL.

OnlyHomers Sports News provides Breaking News from across sports leagues, including MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Follow us for the latest breaking sports alerts on NewsBreak.