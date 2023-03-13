Star Quarterback Signs with AFC Team

Photo by All-Pro Reels via CC SA 2.0

Star quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has reportedly found a new home, as ESPN's Dianna Russini and Adam Schefter reported that the former Niners QB is expected to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders, who cut ties with longtime QB Derek Carr earlier this year.

Garoppolo has reportedly agreed to a three-year, $67.5 million deal, including $34 million guaranteed, according to Schefter, in a move that will bring him back together with Josh McDaniels, who he had a good relationship with while both were part of the New England Patriots organization.

By signing Garoppolo, the Raiders have addressed the most important need in their organization after moving on from Carr and with his replacement, Jarrett Stidham, expected to sign with the Denver Broncos.

During his time with the Niners, Jimmy G. helped lead the team to the playoffs multiple times, including an appearance in Super Bowl LIV. However, injuries plagued him throughout his time in the Bay Area, leading the Niners to continue to look for replacement options, eventually finding what they hope will be a diamond in the rough with Brock Purdy, who excelled last season in the role before unfortunately suffering an injury to his UCL, which required surgery this offseason.

Throughout his time with the Niners, Garoppolo threw for 13,599 yards with 82 touchdowns and 42 interceptions while completing 67.6% of his passes, per ESPN Stats & Info.

