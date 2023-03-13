Team "Heartbroken" Following Former NBA Star's Unexpected Death

Photo by Taylor Smith on Unsplash

Former teammates of longtime NBA veteran Felton Spencer are mourning the college basketball standout after news broke that he has died at the age of 55.

The NBA announced Spencer's death in a release to the association's website after it was first announced by his sister in a tweet on Sunday.

Spencer, who set the single-season and career records in field goal percentage at the University of Louisville before playing an incredible 12 years in the NBA, reportedly died over the weekend unexpectedly. No cause of death has been given at this time. The university said the following in response to the news of his death:

"We’re heartbroken by the passing of UofL great Felton Spencer. Spencer was the Cardinals’ all-time leader in career field goal percentage, the 6th overall pick in the 1990 NBA Draft, & a beloved member of the Louisville community. Our thoughts & prayers are with his loved ones."

Drafted sixth overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 1990 NBA Draft, Spencer went on to also play for the Utah Jazz, Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, and San Antonio Spurs.

The Golden State Warriors issued the following statement on his passing, via their official Twitter:

"We remember former Warriors center Felton Spencer, who passed away today at the age of 55. A native of Louisville, Kentucky, Felton played three seasons with the Warriors (1996-99) during a 12-year NBA career. Our condolences to his family and friends."

OnlyHomers Sports News provides Breaking News from across sports leagues, including MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Follow us for the latest breaking sports alerts on NewsBreak.