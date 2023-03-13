Former College and NBA Star to be Hired in New Position

Photo by Todd Greene on Unsplash

Former college basketball and NBA star Damon Stoudamire is reportedly being hired as the next head coach at Georgia Tech after spending time as an assistant coach for the Boston Celtics, replacing recently fired HC Josh Pastner.

Stoudamire has reportedly informed the Celtics that he is planning on accepting the job offer from Georgia Tech, where he will take over for Pastner, who coincidentally is also a product of the University of Arizona, ESPN reports.

Stoudamire was a standout at the University of Arizona under Head Coach Lute Olson, where he still sits among the leaders in multiple categories. He was then selected in the first round of the 1995 NBA draft, going to the Toronto Raptors with the 7th overall pick.

He immediately made an impact with the team, winning Rookie of the Year in 1996. He was eventually traded in a blockbuster deal that sent him, Walt Williams, and Carlos Rogers to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Kenny Anderson, Alvin Williams, and Gary Trent in 1998. He again played well for his new team, but the Trailblazers moved on from Stoudamire as they looked to bring in more youth following the 2004 season.

After injuries took their toll, Stoudamire retired during the 2008 season, leaving to become an assistant coach at Rice. He later had several assistant coaching roles with college programs before landing a gig as a head coach at Pacific, where he led the team to a 23-10 record in the 2019-20 season, also earning West Coast Conference Coach of the Year honors. He left Pacific to join the Celtics prior to last season.

