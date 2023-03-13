Controversial College Basketball Coach Finds New Job

Photo by Flickr User SneakinDeacon via CC SA 2.0

Former Texas Longhorns head basketball coach Chris Beard, who was embroiled in controversy earlier this year after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife, has been hired by Ole Miss to be their new head coach, according to the team and reports from ESPN, who originally reported on the school's interest in Beard.

Beard, who was fired by the Longhorns in January following his December arrest, issued the following statement confirming that he would be joining Ole Miss:

"I am honored to be joining the Ole Miss family and excited to get started at this great university," he said in a statement. "I can't express how grateful I am to Chancellor Boyce, [vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics] Keith Carter and the rest of the search committee for their belief in me to lead this program. I am really looking forward to being an active part of the Oxford community. I know we have one of the best venues in the country in the SJB Pavilion, and we are going to work tirelessly to build a championship caliber program. I can't wait to connect with our players and recruits and begin this journey together. Hotty Toddy!"

Beard was fired from Texas after his arrest, which stemmed from an incident where his wife had reportedly stated to police that he had choked her and bit her during an argument. She later went back on those statements, saying she had never made the allegations. Charges were eventually dropped at her request.

"We are excited to welcome Coach Beard and his daughters, Avery, Ella and Margo, to the Ole Miss family," Ole Miss Vice Chancellor Carter said. "We thoroughly evaluated a number of outstanding candidates, and there is no doubt Coach Beard is one of the top coaches in the nation. After conducting due diligence and speaking to a number of individuals on and off the court, it was evident he is the right person to guide our team to greatness."

