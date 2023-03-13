Former College Football Star Found Dead Inside Hotel Room

Photo by Ben Hershey on Unsplash

A former college football star pursuing a career as an athletic trainer in the XFL after leaving his playing days behind was reportedly found dead inside a hotel room late last week, as former teammates and his current team posted tributes to the late defensive lineman.

Ben Siegfried, 22, reportedly died last Thursday. According to FOX 2 St. Louis, the former player was inside of the team hotel, but his cause of death is not known at this time.

Siegfried was working as an athletic trainer for the St. Louis BattleHawks as part of a clinical rotation as he was seeking a graduate degree in athletic training. The XFL issued the following statement after news of his death broke:

"The XFL family mourns the loss of our teammate, Ben Siegfried, who passed away last evening," the league said. "Ben, a graduate student athletic trainer from Lebanon Valley College working with the XFL Athletic Training Department, was an integral part of preparing our BattleHawks and Defenders for the season. His infectious smile in the locker room and passion for his work will be deeply missed by all the players and staff who had the opportunity to work with him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."

Siegfried played college football at Lebanon Valley College in Pennsylvania, where he is also pursuing his graduate degree.

OnlyHomers Sports News provides Breaking News from across sports leagues, including MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Follow us for the latest breaking sports alerts on NewsBreak.