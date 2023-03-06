Baseball Legend Bashes "Bush League" MLB Team During Broadcast

Photo by Jose Morales on Unsplash

Legendary baseball play-by-play announcer Jon Miller did not hold back during a Spring Training broadcast against the Arizona Diamondbacks over the weekend after he says the organization failed to provide him with the necessary information for his broadcast during the split-squad game.

Miller bashed the Diamondbacks mid-broadcast as they played the Giants in Scottsdale. The longtime broadcaster and the former voice of ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball quickly pounced on the team, who did not give Miller any information regarding the players or who would be managing the team during the split-squad event.

“I have to guess the D-Backs decided ‘the heck with the big leagues; let’s just not be a big-league team for the split-squad,'” Miller said. “They have sent no public relations people over here, no information about who the manager is or anything at all about it.”

“If they don’t want to be a big-league team, we’ll just treat them like a sandlot team. They gave us no information about anything. So, one of those guys in a red shirt is managing, and one of their right-handers on the mound,” he said.

“There are certain things that go along with being a big-league team,” Miller went on to say. “Like try to act like a big league team… I did a little homework on what little we have, which is nothing whatsoever from the bush league D-Backs!”

Miller, who made the comments during the broadcast on KNBR, has long been one of the iconic voices part of the San Francisco Giants organization and received the Ford C Frick Award in 2010 for his acclaimed career.

