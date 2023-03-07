Young Baseball Star Dies Tragically at Age 20

Photo by Kenny Nguyễn on Unsplash

The world of college baseball is mourning the loss of a bright young star after it was reported that 20-year-old Jatonne Sterling was killed last week in Atlanta, Georgia.

Sterling, who played for the Clark Atlanta baseball team, was reportedly found "not alert, conscious, or breathing and was pronounced deceased" after he was discovered with a gunshot wound at around 1:42 in the afternoon last Tuesday, according to TMZ.

The young athlete's high school head coach, Earnest Radcliff, released the following statement on the death of Sterling, who he described as being like a son:

“He was an outstanding student-athlete who I pretty much raised. He (had) been with me since he was 12 years old in my program. One of the best kids you could ever want, a coach's dream,” Radcliff said, per WXIA-TV.

"I don't have any words to describe the hurt for this young man," Radcliff said. "No parent should have to bury their child."

Clark Atlanta University also released the following statement in response to his death on Twitter:

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the family, friends and teammates of our student Jatonne Sterling. Please keep his family and the entire CAU community in your prayers. It is unclear what caused the altercation to occur that led to Sterling's death."

Sterling was a standout at Chicago's Morgan Park High School before receiving a scholarship to play for Clark Atlanta University, where he was majoring in computer science.

