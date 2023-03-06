Saints Expected to Acquire Superstar Quarterback

Photo by Erik Drost via CC Attribution 2.0

The New Orleans Saints are expected to land star quarterback Derek Carr after he was cut by the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this year, with ESPN's Adam Schefter saying that an agreement could be reached by the two sides by the end of the day today.

Carr, who had an up-and-down career with the Raiders that eventually ended up with him sitting out the last few games of last season as the franchise made the decision to move on, is now expected to head to the Saints, who have been searching for a true quarterback replacement ever since future Hall of Famer Drew Brees retired.

NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo have reported that the agreement is expected to be for four years, but the financial details are not yet known. They are expected to be ironed out by the end of the day.

Earlier in Carr's offseason saga, it had appeared that the Saints may trade for the 31-year-old quarterback while he was still under contract with the Raiders, however, the Saints appear to have lucked out as they will acquire Carr without having to sacrifice any assets.

With the signing of Carr, fellow QB Jameis Winston now may find himself as a likely candidate to be cut to save cap space. It is unclear what sort of market the former first-overall pick would command in free agency.

