Former Rookie of the Year and MLB All-Star Dies

The world of Major League Baseball is mourning the loss of one of their own this week after news broke that former Rookie of the Year and MLB All-Star Albie Pearson had died at the age of 88.

The Los Angeles Angels announce Pearson's death in a statement posted to Twitter.

“The Angels Organization was saddened to learn of the passing of former Angels All-Star Albie Pearson,” the team said. “As a key member of the expansion Angels, Albie’s impact on our franchise was immediate. In the Club’s inaugural game in 1961, he would etch his name into the record books by scoring the organization’s first run.

"While Albie will always be a treasured member of the Angels Organization, his greatest achievements may have come away from the diamond. For over 20 years, he and his wife Helen dedicated their time towards impacting countless communities through their tremendous work with Father’s Heart Ranch. We would like to extend our deepest condolences to Albie’s wife, Helen, their five daughters and the entire Pearson family.”

Pearson was originally signed by the Boston Red Sox in 1953 before being traded to the Washington Senators prior to the 1958 season. There he won the American League Rookie of the Year award before finding himself traded to the Baltimore Orioles for a season and a half, where he experienced hitting struggles during his time with the O's.

He was selected by the Angels in the 1960 Expansion Draft, where blossomed into a solid contributor, even earning an All-Star selection in 1963. Pearson continued to be productive until he suffered back injuries, retiring in 1966.

Following his playing career, Pearson became a minister and worked with his wife to create a home for abused or neglected young boys.

