Major League Baseball Superstar Gets Massive New Deal

Photo by Lesly Juarez on Unsplash

Following rumors and speculation that he would opt out of his already massive contract at the end of the year, San Diego Padres superstar Manny Machado has reportedly signed a huge new extension to his contract that will keep him with the Padres through 2033, locking down what was expected to be one of the top names in this year's free agency class, already highlighted by players such as Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Nola, and Julio Urías.

News of Machado's new massive deal was first reported on by Jeff Passan of ESPN and the deal was later announced by the Padres themselves. Machado, who has previously also played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles, will receive a staggering $45 million signing bonus and will be paid $13MM in each of the next three seasons, $21MM in 2026, and then $35MM per season from 2027-33 in a very backloaded deal.

The deal also has a complete no-trade clause.

The 30-year-old superstar originally signed with the Padres going into the 2019 season, inking a 10-year, $300MM deal that contained an opt out following this season. Machado was expected to take that if a deal was not reached, as his production has remained at an elite level as contracts around the league have continue to climb in value. Last season he hit 32 home runs and stole nine bases, finishing the season with a similarly fantastic .298/.366/.531 batting line.

