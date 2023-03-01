Former American Swimming Champion Dies Unexpectedly

Photo by Marcus Ng on Unsplash

The world of competitive swimming is mourning the loss of a former world champion this week after it was announced that Jamie Cali has died unexpectedly at the age of 42 in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Cali reportedly died sometime last Tuesday. According to CNN, her boyfriend was reportedly coming home from a bar when he discovered her unconscious on the floor of their home. Cali was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died. An official cause of death has not been determined at this time and an investigation is underway to determine exactly what happened in the time leading up to the discovery of the former world champion.

Cail won gold at the 1997 Pan Pacific Championships as a member of the US women’s 4x200-meter freestyle relay, also collecting a silver medal in 1998 at the FINA Swimming World Cup in Brazil in the women’s 800-meter freestyle.

“USA Swimming is saddened to hear of Jamie Cail’s passing,” managing director of the US national swimming team Lindsay Mintenko stated in response to Cali's death. “Jamie was a proud member of our National Teams in the late 1990s and was a cherished teammate. We extend our condolences to Jamie’s friends and family.”

Cali also competed in swimming at the collegiate level, first at the University of Southern California and then at the University of Maine, where she was a letter-winner before graduating in 2003.

