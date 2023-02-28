Los Angeles Dodgers Star Suffers Devastating Injury

Photo by Megan Ellis on Unsplash

The Los Angeles Dodgers were dealt a heavy blow on Tuesday as manager Dave Roberts announced that star infielder Gavin Lux tore his ACL and will require surgery, effectively ending his 2023 season.

Roberts announced that Lux tore his ACL during yesterday's Spring Training game and also sustained damage to his LCL in the right knee. He will undergo surgery on March 7th and begin his recovery process soon after.

The 25-year-old Lux was likely to take over as the Dodgers starting shortstop following the departure of Trea Turner this past offseason. His injury occurred while he was advancing from second to third during yesterday's game when he stepped awkwardly while trying to get out of the way of a throw across the diamond. His knee immediately buckled and Lux fell to the ground, eventually getting carter off the field after he was unable to put any weight onto the leg.

The former top prospect has shown flashes of greatness during his short career thus far and posted a solid season last year, posting a .276/.346/.399 slash across 129 games.

He will likely now be replaced by recent acquisition Miguel Rojas, who the Dodgers traded for from the Marlins. Rojas, who was the starting shortstop for the Fish last year, is 34 years old and profiles as a light-hitting infielder with solid defensive abilities.

