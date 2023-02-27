Veteran Pitcher Dies Suddenly at 31

Photo by Jose Morales on Unsplash

The baseball world is mourning the unexpected and sudden death of a longtime minor leaguer and independent ball pitcher after Matt Pobereyko reportedly died due to a possible heart attack at the age of 31.

Pobereyko, who was in the Mets minor league system for several years, reportedly died inside his apartment last Friday. While some reports say that the longtime pitcher died of a heart attack, an official cause of death has not been determined, according to NBC News. A cause of death will likely be determined in another 7 1/2 weeks, NBC noted, citing the coroner's office.

Pobereyko was reportedly in "good health" at the time of his death and his passing came as a shock to his family.

"He just dropped and that's all we know," his brother Daniel stated. "We don't know. There's nothing outstanding on the autopsy. But from what I understand he would have gotten a clean bill of health if he had a pulse."

His most recent team, the Saraperos de Saltillo, posted a tribute to Pobereyko on social media, also putting a memorial for the veteran pitcher on the back of the mound at their stadium.

Following a standout college career, Pobereyko went on to play in the minors for the Mets, Diamondbacks, and Marlins before making his way to independent and Mexican leagues. His family noted that he still had dreams of playing in higher leagues and was hopeful to join a league in Asia within the next few seasons following his successes in Mexico.

