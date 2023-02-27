Legendary College Basketball Coach Dies

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

The world of college basketball is mourning the death of a legend Monday after it was announced that former University of Virginia head coach Terry Holland, responsible for raising the school's basketball program up from the ashes to national prominence, has died at the age of 80.

Holland died late Sunday night, according to the university, which announced his passing. His health had reportedly been in decline in recent years after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2019, eventually abandoning his familiar courtside seat at games due to his failing health.

He first took over for Virginia in 1974 as the program faced continued struggles, only experiencing three winning seasons in the previous 21 years. After a difficult start his first few seasons, he completely transformed the program, compiling a 326-173 record and leading Virginia to nine NCAA tournaments, two Final Fours, and the 1980 NIT title.

Holland also brought the program to prominence on the recruitment trail, luring Ralph Sampson, the top recruit in the nation at the time, to come and play for Virginia in 1979. That decision proved fruitful as Sampson helped lead the Cavaliers to their NIT victory in 1980 and then three straight NCAA Tournament appearances, including the Final Four in 1981.

Sampson earned National Player of the Year honors his final three seasons, helping further bolster the reputation of the program, which returned to the Final Four after Sampson departed.

OnlyHomers Sports News provides Breaking News from across sports leagues, including MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Follow us for the latest breaking sports alerts on NewsBreak.