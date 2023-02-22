Star Quarterback Suffers Setback in Recovery

Photo by Mike Morbeck via CC SA 2.0

Quarterback Brock Purdy and the 49ers were hopeful that the star QB would be able to make it back in time for the 2023 season following his breakout 2022 season that unfortunately ended with an elbow injury, but his timeline may now be shifted after it was revealed that he will have to delay his surgery until a later date due to complications.

The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday that Purdy's surgery will have to be delayed until March after the doctor performing the surgery determined that he still had too much inflammation inside his elbow to be able to perform the procedure at the original date.

Thankfully for Purdy and the 49ers though, is that since he is only undergoing surgery to repair his UCL, not one that would undergo a complete reconstruction of part of the elbow such as the notorious Tommy John surgery, the Niners quarterback may still be able to recover in time for the beginning of the 2023 season, though the setback does certainly make the timeline a little tighter.

Purdy first suffered the injury during the NFC Championship Game against the Eagles. A UCL injury is not particularly common in football, especially in comparison to baseball where the UCL and Tommy John has become almost ubiquitous to the common fan.

In his breakout rookie season, Purdy was able to help lead the Niners to the playoffs, going 5-0 and passing for over 1,300 yards and 13 touchdowns against only four interceptions.

