Three-Time Pro Bowler Cut by the Titans

Photo byWalker Kinsler via CC SA 4.0

The brutal and ever-changing world as an offensive lineman in the NFL can see you be one of the best in your position for almost a decade and yet still be forced to find a new home come springtime when roster cuts take their toll on many players around the league.

Three-time Pro Bowler Taylor Lewan is the most recent victim of those roster cuts, as he has been informed by the Titans that he has been released. Lewan announced that he was being cut via his podcast, "Bussin' With the Boys," on Wednesday.

Lewan had been with the Titans for around nine years. In his own statement acknowledging the release, he thanked fans saying that he hoped that he would be remembered well by the Titans faithful.

"I hope I did enough to create something all the titan fans can be proud of, I love you all."

The Titans will be saving around $14.84 million in cap space with the release. Lewan was limited to only two games last season after suffering a knee injury, but prior to that the 31-year-old was an anchor on their offensive line since being drafted 11th overall in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2016, 2017, and 2018 and has widely been viewed as one of the most productive offensive linemen of the 2010s.

