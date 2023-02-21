College Football Standout Found Dead at Age 20

Photo by Ken Lund via CC SA 2.0

The world of college football is mourning the tragic death of one of its own this week after it was announced that defensive lineman Ryan Keeler, who has played for both Rutgers and UNLV, has died at the age of 20 years old.

According to TMZ, the standout defensive lineman was found dead by a member of the UNLV football sometime Monday afternoon. There is no cause of death known at this time, but his death is not believed to have been suspicious.

Originally starting his college football career with Rutgers, Keeler transferred to UNLV prior to this past season. Head Coach Barry Odom released the following statement in response to his tragic death:

“We are devastated to have lost a member of our Rebel family. While I had the honor of knowing Ryan for only a couple of months, he already stood out to our coaching staff as an incredible person, student and teammate. Our condolences and prayers go out to Ryan’s family as we grieve along with them over this tremendous loss.”

His former high school, Nazareth Academy, also posted a statement mourning his death, saying "There are no words. Our hearts are heavy. God bless the Keeler family. We love you Ryan."

In addition to his football resume, Keeler also earned Academic All-Mountain West honors this past season as a pre-business major.

