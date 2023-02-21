Former MLB All-Star Announces Retirement

Photo by Erik Drost via CC 2.0

As the 2023 Major League Baseball season is beginning to get underway, as pitchers and catchers have reported to training camp, some players are announcing the end of their playing career. Today, a former two-time all-star has announced his retirement officially.

Major League Baseball second baseman, Jason Kipnis, has formally announced his retirement from the game of baseball on his Twitter account.

In his retirement letter posted on Twitter, he acknowledged how hard it is to officially retire from baseball. He thanked family and friends back home, former teammates, coaches, trainers, his agents, as well as the city of Cleveland and the fans.

Jason Kipnis closed off his retirement letter by thanking the game of baseball.

Lastly, thank you to the game of baseball. The impact you've had on my life is immeasurable. From the dreams of a boy in Northbrook to the biggest stage there is. You've shaped me into who I am today. It was an honor and a privilege to play this game. I may regret the way it ended, but I will never regret what we had. I am forever a fan of yours. Forever greateful, Jason Kipnis

Jason Kipnis was drafted by the Cleveland Indians in the 2009 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Arizona State University.

He spent the first 9 years of his 10 year playing career with Cleveland, hitting .261 with a .333 on-base percentage, 123 home runs and 529 runs batted in. He was also elected to two all-star games and received votes for MVP in both 2013 and 2015.

He looked like one of the best second baseman in all of baseball up until 2017, where injuries started to plague the former all-star.

His time in Cleveland came to an end in 2019 after suffering a broken hamate bone in his right wrist.

Jason Kipnis returned for one more season at the MLB level with the Chicago Cubs in 2020, where in 44 games during a shortened-season he hit .237 with 3 home runs and a .341 on-base percentage.

His last baseball action came in 2021 as a member of the Atlanta Braves AAA minor league team.

After sitting out for all of 2022, Jason Kipnis has formally retired at the age of 35.

