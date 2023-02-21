Hall Of Fame Olympian Suffers Tragic Death

Photo by Jayne Kamin via CC 4.0

One of the worlds greatest athletes and former three-time world champion passed away tragically on Sunday night.

Ato Boldon, an NBC Sports Analyst and former 4x Olympic Medalist, announced the death of three-time world champion, Greg Foster. Greg Foster was world champion in 1983, 1987, and 1991, as well as winning a silver medal in the 1984 Olympics.

Greg Foster was 64 and passed away after a long battle with amyloidosis. John Hopkins Medicine defines the rare condition as the following:

Amyloidosis is a rare disease characterized by a buildup of abnormal amyloid deposits in the body. Amyloid deposits can build up in the heart, brain, kidneys, spleen and other parts of the body. A person may have amyloidosis in one organ or several.

Greg Foster previously had to undergo a heart transplant due to the severity of his condition.

Throughout his life, Greg Foster was one of the best track and field athletes of all time, where he was known for being a hurdler.

He helped lead UCLA to the 1978 NCAA Title, as well as winning the individual championships in the 110m hurdles in 1978 as well as 1980.

Foster continued his dominance after college, where he won three consecutive World Championships gold medals in the 110 meter hurdles in 1983, 1987, and in 1991.

Greg Foster was inducted into the UCLA Athletic Hall of Fame in 1993 and got the highest honor of being inducted into the National Track and Field Hall of Fame in 1998.

