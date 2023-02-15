New York Yankees Star to Undergo Major Surgery, May Miss Season

Photo by All-Pro Reels via CC SA 2.0

The New York Yankees were dealt a major hit to their pitching depth on Wednesday, as manager Aaron Boone announced that starter Frankie Montas would be undergoing shoulder surgery and will miss most if not all of the 2023 MLB season.

Montas, who was acquired by the Yankees last year on August 1st and was expected to be a key part of their rotation. Unfortunately, he struggled out of the gate, eventually getting shut down for shoulder inflammation in September. He originally felt discomfort during a start in July where his velocity also saw a noticeable drop, but returned from that and pitched well prior to his trade to the Yankees.

Now, the Yankees are hopeful that his surgery, which is scheduled for February 21st, will be successful and Montas can begin his recovery. Boone and the Yankees are optimistic that he will be able to return at some point in the second half of the season, but there does remain the possibility that he will not be able to return to pitch at all this season.

The news comes after fellow Yankees start Nestor Cortes was sidelined due to a strained right hamstring, leaving him questionable for Opening Day. Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón, and Luis Severino are the only three locks for the Yankees rotation, as the other two spots may be left open to be filled in by their depth.

OnlyHomers Sports News provides Breaking News from across sports leagues, including MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Follow us for the latest breaking sports alerts on NewsBreak.