Superstar NFL Quarterback Released

Photo by Adrian Curiel on Unsplash

Superstar quarterback Derek Carr is now on the hunt for a new team after he was released by the Raiders ahead of a contract deadline that would have seen $40 million dollars become guaranteed to the player.

Carr, who turns 32 in March, has been on the outs with the Raiders since the last part of the 2022 season, after the team made it clear that they would be looking to move on from the veteran QB following the season.

"We wish the @Raiders the best of luck," Carr's agent said in a tweet "This is the tough part of this business. That's the point; it's just business. Time now to reset for both sides. Derek chooses to hold on to many good memories and friendships, without any ill will. That's who he is. Onward and upward."

"We have a lot of respect for Derek Carr and what he has meant to the Raiders organization for the last nine years," head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler said in a joint statement. "Derek has done great things in this league and we're thankful to have been able to work with him this past year. He is a true professional and we appreciate his hard work in striving to produce the results we all desire. We wish Derek and his family all the best in the future."

ESPN reports that only one team was interested in trading for Carr but required he take a pay cut as part of the deal.

Carr went 63-79 and took two teams to the playoffs during his time with the Raiders, despite having to deal with a coaching carousel that saw him have to play under six different head coaches across nine seasons.

