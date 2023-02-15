NFL Superstar Undergoes Major Surgery

Photo by All-Pro Reels via CC SA 2.0

Minnesota Vikings fans will be hoping for a full and speedy recovery for their superstar running back after it was announced late Tuesday that Dalvin Cook had undergone surgery on his shoulder to help treat an injury that has reportedly been plaguing him for several seasons now.

In their statement announcing the procedure, the Vikings said that Cook's surgery was "successful" and that he "is expected to make a full recovery prior to the start of the regular season." ESPN's Adam Schefter also noted that Cook's agency confirmed the procedure, adding that "Dalvin has been absolutely dominant and we cannot wait until September," alluding to his expected return.

Cook, 28, has had repeated shoulder issues since he was drafted out of Florida State, including a broken shoulder that forced him to miss the final two games of his last season at the university.

This past season, Cook suffered a dislocated shoulder in Week 3 that may have slowed him down but did not lead to any missed games, as he posted his first full season in his NFL career.

Last season Cook rushed for 1,173 yards, sixth in the NFL, and was named to the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement. Next year he is due the third-highest running back salary in the league, as he will make $11 million with a $14.1 cap hit to the Vikings.

