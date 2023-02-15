Washington, DC

NHL Superstar Taking Leave Following Tragic News

Photo bySanteri Viinamäki via CC SA 4.0

One of the stars of the National Hockey League will be taking an extended leave of absence following the tragic death of his father, according to the Washington Capitals, who say that Alex Ovechkin will be out indefinitely as he will be returning to his family to mourn the loss.

Capitals General manager Brian MacLellan announced that Ovechkin would be away from the team following the news. Ovechkin himself announced his father's death in a post to Instagram that included family photos and videos.

"Today my father passed away," Ovechkin posted in Russian. "I thank everyone for their support but ask that you be understanding and not disturb my family at such a hard time for us! Thank you."

Coach Peter Laviolette also spoke on the tragic news, adding that he did not know when his star player would return, but voiced his support for Ovechkin.

"When it comes to your family and parents, that's what matters," Laviolette said Tuesday. "He's going to deal with some things right now, and we're going to be supportive."

Ovechkin's father has not been in the U.S. in recent years due to health issues that forced him to return to Moscow, but prior to that, he was a prominent figure at his son's games and at the Capitals' training facility.

This season Ovechkin has led the Capitals with 32 goals and 54 assists. They currently hold one of the two wild card spots in the Eastern Conference but are coming up on an important stretch for the team that could see them drop out of the playoffs completely.

