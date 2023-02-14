Pueblo, CO

National Football League Legend Dies

NFL Game with the Chicago Bears playing at St. Louis Cardinals on September 25, 1977.Photo byBaseball Bugs via CC SA 3.0

The National Football League lost one of the most legendary players to ever play the game on Monday, February 13.

Top NFL reporter for ESPN, Adam Schefter, announced yesterday through Twitter that legendary offensive guard and three-time pro bowler Conrad Dobler, passed away in Pueblo, Colorado at the age of 72.

Conrad Dobler was drafted in the 5th round of the 1972 National Football League draft by the then-St. Louis Cardinals. Through the first six years of his career, Conrad Dobler played with the St. Louis Cardinals and was a key member of the offensive line during the "Cardiac Cardinals" years.

From 1975 through 1977, Conrad Dobler was voted into three consecutive Pro Bowl selections with the St. Louis Cardinals.

He was known for being "Pro Football's Dirtiest Player" and he admitted he would do "anything I can get away with to protect my quarterback." The included holding, eye gouging, face-mask twisting, tripping, and even biting.

In 1978, Conrad Dobler left the St. Louis Cardinals to join the New Orleans Saints for two seasons from 1978 to 1979. He then moved on to play two seasons with the Buffalo Bills from 1980 to 1981, where he ended his career after 10 years in the league.

The now-Arizona Cardinals owner, Michael Bidwill, released the following statement on the passing of the former Cardinals legend.

"Our hearts go out to the family, friends and former teammates of Conrad Dobler, He was the kind of tough, physical and fierce player that you love to line up with as a teammate and hate to line up against as an opponent. On the field, Conrad was a big reason for the success of the Cardiac Cards of the 1970s. Away from it, he brought authentic joy and caring to everyone who had the privilege of being his friend and that is what I will remember most."

