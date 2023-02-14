Arizona Cardinals Hire New Head Coach

Photo by All-Pro Reels via CC SA 2.0

The Arizona Cardinals have finally hired a new head coach, ending a long and thorough search filled with rumors and speculation following the firing of former head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

The Cardinals will reportedly be hiring Philadelphia Eagles Defensive Coordinator Jonathan Gannon, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Gannon, who just lost the Super Bowl with the Eagles on Sunday, will now be joining a Cardinals team that had a wildly disappointing season last year, finishing with a 4-13 record.

Gannon transformed the Eagles' defense in his time there, going from the 20th-ranked defense in points per game in 2020 to the 8th-best in 2022. The Eagles also posted an incredible 78 sacks in 2022, good for third in NFL history and the Cardinals will certainly hope that he can bring those successes over to Arizona.

As for Kingsbury, he was fired in January after going 28-37-1 during his tenure with the Cardinals, only making the playoffs in one season. The franchise has experienced wild ups and downs in the past two decade, reaching the NFC Championship Game in 2015, but slugging through severe mediocre season since.

Gannon, the team's fourth head coach in seven years, is likely to see singificant overhaul in the roster, with 31 players expected to be unrestricted free agents this offseason. He will retain the talents of quarterback Kyler Murray, who agreed to a massive contract worth up to $230.5 million in July of 2022 that will keep him in the desert through the 2028 season.

