Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the Pistons

Photo by Americo Toledano via CC SA 4.0

With the NBA trade deadline now upon us, many teams around the association are looking to offload contracts and bolster their rosters.

Now, the Golden State Warriors have joined the party, as it has been reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that they will be trading former first-round pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a multi-team deal involving the Atlanta Hawks.

Woj reports that Wiseman will be headed to the Pistons, while Saddiq Bey will be headed to the Hawks. The Warriors will receive five second-round picks in the trade, while also offloading Wiseman's salary.

The trade, which has grown increasingly complex as details around it have emerged, will end with Wiseman going to the Pistons, Bey to the Hawks, Kevin Knox to the Trailblazers, Gary Payton II to the Warriors, and several picks going to the Trailblazers.

In a separate move, the Hawks will also be sending Justin Holiday and Frank Kaminsky to the Rockets in exchange for Garrison Matthews and Bruno Fernando in what Woj describes as a cost-cutting measure for the team.

As for Wiseman, his tenure with the Warriors has now come to a close after he was drafted with high potential that just never truly came to fruition with the team. After being with the team for three seasons but only playing in two due to injury, Wiseman played in 60 games, averaging only 9.9 points per game.

This season his scoring average is even lower, as he has only posted 6.9 points per game across 21 games, per Basketball-Reference.com. He has also only averaged 3.5 rebounds per game this year so he will hopefully turn things around in Detroit.

