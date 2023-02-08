Legendary Quarterback Said To Be "Traumatized"

Photo by All-Pro Reels via Creative Commons

Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady, who announced his retirement from the sport this month, is said to be "traumatized" following his recent divorce, according to a top NFL insider.

Jeff Darlington, a top NFL reporter, appeared on ESPN's morning show "First Take" and was asked by the show's hosts why Brady made the decision this offseason to announce his retirement, opting against returning to the league next season, especially when he was a top target of multiple teams across the league, including the Las Vegas Raiders, who are said to have had their offseason "ruined" with Brady off the board as a possible choice.

Darlington said, "just talking to people this morning, many of which are very close to Tom, I would choose one word: exhausted. He's tired. I think it's not just about the 23-year career, which obviously deservedly so, he's 45 years old. It's time to rest up."

He continued, "but we have to remember. Take the human element of this past year into consideration. During his most hyper-focused time of his life, which is in-season, he went through the stress of a divorce -- a traumatizing divorce to him. So, now he stepped back. He decided, 'you know what, I need to recharge. I need to rebuild my life and get myself reenergized,' and not for the football field, but just in general."

