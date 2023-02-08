Superstar QB to Meet with New Orleans Saints

Photo by Louis Briscese via Public Domain

Derek Carr, the Raiders quarterback who is now searching for a new home after the team made it clear he is no longer part of their future plans, has reportedly been granted permission to enter into talks with the New Orleans Saints.

Carr will be visiting the Saints Wednesday at their training facility, according to ESPN's Katherine Terrell, citing an original report from NFL Network. This will be his first visit to a potential new home ahead of the February 15th trigger date for his contract with the Raiders. That date marks when $40.4 million of his contract becomes guaranteed, which would mean that either the Raiders or his new team would be forced to absorb the guarantees.

If no trade option emerged by that point, the Raiders would likely cut Carr, taking on a $5.6 million hit to their cap, but saving another $29.3 million.

As for the Saints, they currently sit well above the cap set for next year, and as such would be required to restructure Carr's contract were they to acquire him. Carr also has a no-trade clause in his contract, which further muddies the waters around a trade, as it would require his approval.

Carr's story with the Raiders was mixed, to say the least. He finished with a 63-79 record with the team but was able to lead them to the playoffs in 2016 and 2021. He eventually was benched by the team towards the end of last season, in a decision reached by both parties.

