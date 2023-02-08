NFL Legend Booted from Super Bowl Coverage Amid Controversy

Photo by Spc. Brandon C. Dyer via Public domain

One NFL legend has been pulled from Super Bowl coverage after a woman issued a complaint against him for his conduct at a hotel in Arizona, the NFL Network announced Wednesday.

Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has been booted from the NFL Network's coverage of the Super Bowl, and while the network has not given a specific reason, ESPN reports that the decision was made after a complaint was filed against the legendary receiver. NFL Media only stated that he "will not be a part of NFL Network's Super Bowl LVII week coverage."

Irvin has denied any wrongdoing related to the incident, saying that he is "baffled" by the accusations of misconduct.

"Honestly, I'm a bit baffled with it all," Irvin said to the Dallas Morning Star. "This all happened in a 45-second conversation in the lobby. When I got back after going out ... I came into the lobby and I talked to somebody. I talked to this girl. I don't know her, and I talked to her for about 45 seconds. We shook hands. Then, I left. ... That's all I know."

In his playing career, Irvin won three Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys in the 1990s. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007 and has served as a key NFL Network analyst since 2009.

