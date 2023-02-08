WWE Icon Rushed To Hospital

Photo by Matt Brink via Creative Commons

One of the all-time legends of professional wrestling has been rushed to the hospital following what officials are calling a medical emergency, according to multiple reports.

World Wrestling Entertainment icon Jerry “The King” Lawler was rushed to the hospital on Monday after he suffered a stroke, according to Action News 5, a local media outlet in Tennessee, where Lawler is originally from.

Upon arrival at the hospital in Florida, Laler was checked into the hospital and soon underwent surgery for the serious stroke.

WMC reports that the stroke occurred while Lawler was at his home in the state of Florida, although the reporting does not specify where in Florida Lawler lives.

Lawler has a history of medical problems, and previously suffered a stroke in 2018, and in 2012 he suffered a heart attack on live television. The heart attack in 2012 was nearly fatal and he was lucky to make it out with his life, according to TMZ.

The current condition for the 73-year-old Lawler is not known, but other WWE figures have been sending well-wishes.

Lawler was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007, and is still signed to WWE, although he has not worked as a commentator for the brand full-time since 2020, according to TMZ. His last appearance as a wrestler was in March of last year in Orlando.

