Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super Bowl

Photo by All-Pro Reels via CC SA 2.0

Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes provided an update on his injured ankle ahead of the Super Bowl, as the talented QB says that has no doubt he will play and that the injury is in a "better spot" than it was in the AFC Championship Game.

Mahomes, speaking to reporters, discussed the injury and his outlook for the big game, which he seems to be optimistic about.

"I'm just gonna make it real quick," Mahomes said. "I'll play through all injuries that the trainers will let me play through. That's the list. As long as the trainers are OK for me to get out there, I'm going to play through it."

"You won't know until you get out there in the game," Mahomes continued. "I'm gonna push it. I'll try to leave it all on the line. I think you all saw that in the last game that I played. But it's about relying on your teammates -- and I got a lot of great teammates around me -- and not trying to do too much. But I'll definitely be in a better spot than I was last game."

Mahomes' play in the Super Bowl could obviously be impacted by the high ankle sprain, which he originally suffered against the Jaguars in the divisional round. The injury, which can take some players out for weeks, did not prevent Mahomes from returning to that game, nor did it stop him from leading the Chiefs to win against the Bengals.

