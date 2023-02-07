Legendary Former Olympian Dies

Photo by Bryan Turner on Unsplash

The world of Olympic sports has lost a legend, as the oldest known Olympian, Felix Sienra, has reportedly passed away at the age of 107.

Sienra's death was announced by his daughter Magdalena after he reportedly died at the end of January, two weeks after his birthday. Sienra represented Urguay in sailing for the 1948 Summer Olympics in London, where he was able to finish sixth.

“He took off the captain’s armband and got out of the boat,” Magdalena said of her father, who reportedly passed away in his sleep.

“We regret to announce the death of Félix Sienra, former vice president of the Uruguayan Olympic Committee and representative of the Uruguayan flag in sailing at the London Olympic Games in 1948,” Uruguay’s Olympic board said in a statement.

According to Olympedia, which tracks biographical information and competitive statistics of Olympians, Sienra was also a lawyer by profession. He became the world's oldest Olympian of all-time this year, surpassing American Walter Walsh, who died in 2014.

With Sienra's death, the now oldest Olympian is French long jumper, Yvonne Chabot-Curtet, who will turn 103 in May. She finished 8th in the long jump at the 1948 Summer Olympics and 23rd in the 1952 Games held in Helsinki. After her is eventing rider Willy Busing, who turns 102 on March 2, 2023. He won silver and bronze at the 1952 Games.

OnlyHomers Sports News provides Breaking News from across sports leagues, including MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Follow us for the latest breaking sports alerts on NewsBreak.