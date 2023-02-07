Former National Champion Basketball Star Dies Tragically

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

The world of college basketball is mourning the loss of one of its own this week after it was reported that a member of the 1989 national title-winning Michigan Wolverines basketball team has died at the age of 53.

Demetrius Calip, a member of the 1989 title-winning team, reportedly died on February 5th, as announced by his son, Demetrius Calip II, on social media. His cause of death is not known.

“Dad. 2/5/23. Love you forever,” Calip II wrote on Instagram. “He was the perfect example of a great dad and I can only be grateful and happy.”

Calip was a notable contributor in Michigan's run to the national championship, providing the team with 20 points over their first four games in the tournament, including nine in their first-round victory over Xavier. That Wolverines team was highlighted by Glen Rice, Rumeal Robinson, Loy Vaught, Terry Mills, and Sean Higgins.

Calip was a Wolverine from 1987 to 1991, starting his senior year as a guard and leading the team in points per game (20.5), assists (3.5), and minutes (35.2). Following that standout final year, he went undrafted to the NBA, but eventually signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he ended up playing in seven games in the 1991-1992 season.

Following his playing career, he briefly entered the world of acting, making appearances in the basketball-themed movies “Blue Chips” and “Eddie," and also enjoyed coaching high school basketball.

Demetrius Calip was 53 years old.

OnlyHomers Sports News provides Breaking News from across sports leagues, including MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Follow us for the latest breaking sports alerts on NewsBreak.