Minnesota Vikings Make Major New Addition

The Minnesota Vikings finished the 2022 season with great results, despite their disappointing showing in the Playoffs, compiling a 13-4 record, good for first place in the NFC North. Now, they are hoping to improve upon an area of weakness for the team and improve their progression into the next season.

Brian Flores, who spent 2022 as the Steelers’ linebackers coach, is now joining the Vikings as their defensive coordinator, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The team has since confirmed the addition.

Flores, who prior to his recent job with the Steelers, was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, where he led the team to consecutive winning seasons, however, he was fired by the franchise after a rift grew between him and the front office. He is one of several people involved in a lawsuit accusing NFL teams of racial bias in their hiring processes.

He had been rumored to be in contention for the Arizona Cardinals head coaching gig, but with his new job with the Vikings, it appears that the Cardinals will be narrowed down to either Lou Anarumo or Mike Kafka as their next coach.

Last season the Vikings posted abysmal defensive numbers, ranking near the bottom of the league in both points and yards allowed. Flores is therefore facing a sizeable task, but with the team coming off of a 13-4 record despite the putrid defense, one has to think that any measurable improvement could take the Vikings up a notch in contention.

