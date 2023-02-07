NFL Superstar Announces Retirement

Photo by All-Pro Reels via CC SA 2.0

After a long, storied career, one of the best wide receivers to ever play in the National Football League has decided to call it a career.

Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Green has decided to announce his retirement from the National Football League after 12 seasons. A.J. Green made his announcement on his Instagram page, stating the following after saying he will keep the announcement short:

Thank you. Thank you to all who have supported, encouraged, and inspired me throughout my career. Special thank you to the University of Georgia, Cincinnati Bengals, and Arizona Cardinals for the opportunity to pursue my dreams. I’ve stayed true to the game and it owes me nothing. Be blessed.. Love y’all! The next chapter begins…

Drafted in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, fourth overall by the Cincinnati Bengals, A.J. Green is most known for his 10 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he was voted into seven pro bowls and finished on second-team all-pro twice.

Green started his career with five consecutive 1,000+ receiving yard seasons, a streak that only was broken in his sixth season as he missed the last 6 games of the season due to a hamstring tear. He finished with 964 yards that season, just 36 yards away from eclipsing another 1,000-yard season.

He returned fully in 2017, and once again made the pro bowl and had a 1,000+ yard season before injuries proceeded to derail the rest of his career.

A.J. Green only played 9 games in 2018, and missed all of 2019 will injuries. His last season with the Cincinnati Bengals came in 2020 when Tee Higgins took over as the top receiver on the team.

With a surplus of receivers in Cincinnati, A.J. Green finished his career playing two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

A.J. Green was one of the best wide receivers of the past decade, and his career numbers showcase that.

He finishes his career with 727 catches for 10,514 yards and 70 touchdowns.

OnlyHomers Sports News provides Breaking News from across sports leagues, including MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Follow us for the latest breaking sports alerts on NewsBreak.