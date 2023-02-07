Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Dies

Photo by Adrian Curiel on Unsplash

The NFL world is mourning the loss of one of their own following the death of Marvin Kellum, a two-time Super Bowl champion and star linebacker for the Steelers who died this weekend at the age of 70 following battles with multiple types of cancer.

Kellum, joined the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1974 following a successful collegiate career with Wichita State and starring in 8-man football in Lecompton, his hometown. For the Steelers, Kellum played three seasons, playing in all 14 games for each of those years.

He will be most well known by fans for his role in Super Bowl IX, the Steelers' first Super Bowl victory. With their offense struggling in the first half, the Steelers kicked off the second to Minnesota Vikings player Bill Brown, who fumbled. The fumble was recovered by Kellum inside the Vikings' 30, leading Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris to pound the ball into the endzone, scoring the first of the Steelers' two touchdowns en route to a victory over the Vikings.

He also appeared in Super Bowl X for the Steelers, where they defeated the Dallas Cowboys 21-17.

A GoFundMe had been set up for Kellum back in November, with his family saying that he had been diagnosed with digestive cancer and multiple myeloma cancer.

Kellum is survived by his wife, Sandy, as well as two sons, three grandsons, and one granddaughter.

