Hockey Legend Dies

Photo by Krzysztof Baran on Unsplash

The hockey world is mourning the loss of one of their own following the death of a longtime enforcer who grew to be a fan-favorite and star for the Vancouver Canucks and New York Islanders.

Gino Odjick, 52, reportedly died in January following a battle with a rare heart disease called Amyloidosis. The disease, a very rare and terminal illness, causes a protein with gel characteristics to be deposited in the heart and other organs, which can cause the heart to be unable to contract and expand properly.

Diagnosed in 2014, Odjick wrote a letter to the fans announcing that he had the disease, with doctors only giving him months or even weeks to survive, however, he was able to live over eight more years while still actively contributing to the community.

Drafted 86th overall in the 1990 NHL Draft, Odjick went on to play 12 seasons in the league, the first eight with the Canucks, and then being traded to the Islanders. He also played for the Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens over the course of his career.

In 605 games, the enforcer had 64 goals and 73 assists while also playing a pivotal role in the Canucks' run to the 1994 Stanley Cup. His gritty play but incredible dedication to his community endeared him to fans and the organizations he played for alike.

"Gino was a fan favourite from the moment he joined the organization, putting his heart and soul into every shift on and off the ice," said Francesco Aquilini, the Canucks' chairman and governor, per SportsNet.

"He inspired many and embodied what it means to be a Canuck. Personally, he was a close friend and confidant, someone I could lean on for advice and support. He will be deeply missed."

