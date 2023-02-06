LIV Golf Takes Superstar From PGA Tour

OnlyHomers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FQtJr_0kdaa27d00
Photo byKA Sports Photos by Creative Commons

One of the most insane stories in the world of sports over the last year has been the creation of the LIV Golf League, its poaching of players from the PGA Tour, as well as its first season in the summer and fall of 2022.

After stealing away top player after top player from the PGA Tour, including legendary golfers Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, the LIV Tour is set to start 2023 by taking away another top name.

Many reports, including Golf Digest, are reporting that Sebastian Munoz will be the next PGA Tour star to defect to LIV, and that an official announcement is set to be made in the coming days. The news was first reported by The Telegraph and confirmed to many golf-centric outlets.

Munoz, 30, was a winner on the PGA Tour, having won the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2019, and competing in more than 130 PGA Tour events over his career.

A major hint that Munoz may have been preparing for the announcement came with word that Munoz would participate in the Saudi International tournament, which is sanctioned by the Asian Tour but sponsored by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Area, a group that is the top backer of LIV Golf.

In addition to Munoz, other LIV Golf golfers, including Mickelson, Johnson, Cameron Smith and Talor Gooch, are also in the field.

