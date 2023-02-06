NFL Superstar Makes Decision On Retirement

Photo by Dave Adamson on Unsplash

Following a huge season for the San Francisco 49ers, where they made it as far as the NFC Championship, and possibly even a season where they would have had a chance to win it all if not for a series of injuries to quarterback after quarterback, one of their superstar players has made his decision about his future.

LT Trent Williams had been coy about whether he would retire or whether he would return for the 2023 season, leading many to speculate that this was in fact his final season in the NFL. This would have been a major loss for the defense of one of the top teams in the whole league.

However, to the joy of San Francisco 49ers fans all around the Bay Area, California, the country and yes, the world, Williams announced on Saturday that the 2022 season was not his last and instead, he would be deciding to return for at least the 2023 season, and continue his playing career.

The All-Pro tackle says he will return for 2023 “for sure,” which led to joyous responses by 49ers fans on social media.

We will now be able to see what else the legendary Williams will be able to accomplish in his successful career before he finally decides to hang it up for good, whether that be after the 2023 season or even later.

