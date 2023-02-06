Rival Team "Pushing Hard" To Acquire NBA Superstar

Photo by J. Smith via Creative Commons

Earlier Sunday, we reported on a massive NBA trade that saw the Brooklyn Nets trade Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and multiple draft picks after the Brooklyn Nets superstar demanded that the Nets trade him, and reportedly even threatened to sit out the entire rest of the season if he was not traded.

Now, Irving’s former teammate and co-superstar for the Nets, Kevin Durant, may be next on his way out of Brooklyn. The Nets are apparently prepared to possibly part ways with Durant, and the Phoenix Suns are reportedly “pushing hard” to acquire Durant should he officially become available ahead of this week’s trade deadline, according to multiple reports.

NBA Insider Chris Haynes was among those to report the news on Sunday. It does not come as a huge surprise, as the Suns were considered one of the favorites to acquire Kyrie Irving after his trade demand became public just days ago.

Whether the Nets will trade Durant too remains a mystery, but if they do, it is expected that they will have a number of possible suitors for him, and the Suns are expected to be right in the thick of the battle.

As we approach the deadline, OnlyHomers will be there every step of the way with the latest rumors and news. Stay with us.

