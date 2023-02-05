NFL Superstar Seriously Injured

Photo by Project 290 on Unsplash

The National Football League's annual Pro Bowl has seen a variety of iterations, as it has seen many calls for either change to the annual football event or the downright removal of it altogether.

This year, the event has a variety of skills competitions and games, as well as a flag football game as opposed to a typical game of tackle football. The thought was this could add some fun changes for the fans, as well as help to prevent injuries to players in a game that is just an exhibition.

However, one of the top superstars in the league came away with an injury anyway. Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett was seriously injured in the Pro Bowl Games on Sunday, and it was not even in the flag football event.

Instead, he was hurt during an obstacle course-style wall-climb challenge, in which he ended up with an injured toe.

According to Tom Pelissero, a top NFL insider with the NFL Network, Garrett "is believed to have suffered a dislocated toe while competing in today's Pro Bowl Games, per source. X-rays came back negative. Garrett limped off the field in Las Vegas."

An exact diagnosis is still forthcoming, and we can expect to hear more in the coming days on how long of a recovery the star defensive player will be in for. However, the injury is sure to continue calls by many for the events to be ended altogether in future years.

