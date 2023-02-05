Legendary Hall of Fame Basketball Icon Dies

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

The history of basketball is long and has had some absolutely legendary figures across its history. Some of these legends played the sport, and some provided their own contributions in other ways, such as being a team owner, a general manager or a coach.

Arguably, besides being a player, the person that has the most effect on the outcome of a specific game is the coach, and according to reports, an absolute legend of basketball has sadly passed away.

Joanne Bracker, was a Hall of Fame basketball coach that coached for decades, beginning her time as a college basketball coach with Midland University’s women’s program in 1970, and continuing to coach them until her retirement in 2012.

Bracker held the record for most wins in women’s basketball history with 736 across her long and distinguished career.

She is a Hall-of-Famer, having been inducted into the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame in 1996 the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999.

In her seasons as coach, her teams ended up with a national ranking 13 times, including a number 3 ranking in 1983 and a number 4 ranking in 1985, according to her obituary.

Bracker’s cause of death was cancer. She was 77. We send our absolute deepest condolences to her family and friends as they mourn the tragic loss of this icon.

