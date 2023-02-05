Major NBA Trade Involving Superstar

Photo by Erik Drost via CC 2.0

The Brooklyn Nets and superstar point guard Kyrie Irving have been at an impasse ever since the point guard requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, following a 139-96 loss to Kyrie's former team, the Boston Celtics.

Today, it has been announced that the Brooklyn Nets have found a trade partner.

According to top NBA reporter for the Athletic, Shams Charania, the Brooklyn Nets are trading away Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round draft pick, as well as multiple second-round picks.

This season, Kyrie Irving is averaging 27.1 points per game, 5.1 total rebounds per game, and 5.3 assists per game over the course of 37 minutes per game during the 40 games he has played. However, he was not playing at all with the Brooklyn Nets ever since his trade request, as he decided to sit out of games until he was traded.

In return, the Brooklyn Nets are now reuniting with Spencer Dinwiddie, who played with the team from 2016-2021. This season, Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 17.7 points per game with the Dallas Mavericks, as well as 5.3 assists per game, and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Dorian Finney-Smith, a power forward, also heads to the Brooklyn Nets, who in 40 games has an average of 9.1 points per game and 4.7 total rebounds per game, and 1.5 assists per game.

OnlyHomers Sports News provides Breaking News from across sports leagues, including MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Follow us for the latest breaking sports alerts on NewsBreak.