Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically

There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.

Now, we here at OnlyHomers are sadly forced to report the death of yet another legend of professional wrestling with the word that Kenny “Jay” Benkowski has passed away at 85, according to Ringside News.

Kenny Jay was known for wrestling for the American Wrestling Association, better known as the AWA, during three separate decades. He wrestled for the AWA in the 1960s, the 1970s, and the 1980s, retiring in 1985, according to the Cauliflower Alley Club.

Kenny Jay came out of retirement in 1990 and continued to work with the promotion until it ended in 1991, before wrestling for other promotions in the 1990s and 2000s, including North Premier Wrestling.

Wrestling legend Harley Race had this to say about Jay when he was honored by the Cauliflower Alley Club in 2005:

“Kenny Jay is the best overall talent in wrestling. He was what we called a 'job guy' or 'jobber' but he could work with any human being and get a good match out of them. He would go in the ring with a big name who really couldn't do much and make him look good, and he could get in there with a Danny Hodge or Verne Gagne and make them look even better than they were. He was just an incredibly talented guy.”

Jay was a former American Wrestling Association Champion and we send our condolences to his family and friends for their tragic loss.

